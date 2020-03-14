Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul McBride's novel, Deacon King Kong, takes place in 1969, in a Brooklyn housing project similar to the one he grew up in. The host of RuPaul's Drag Race says loving yourself is a cornerstone of success.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul

Listen · 46:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815364586/815826670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul

Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul

Listen · 46:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815364586/815826670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

"You can't be a novelist, you can't be a creative person, if you are so cynical about the world that everything you say and write is negative," says novelist James McBride. He won the 2013 National Book Award for his novel The Good Lord Bird. Chia Messina/Courtesy of Riverhead hide caption

toggle caption
Chia Messina/Courtesy of Riverhead

"You can't be a novelist, you can't be a creative person, if you are so cynical about the world that everything you say and write is negative," says novelist James McBride. He won the 2013 National Book Award for his novel The Good Lord Bird.

Chia Messina/Courtesy of Riverhead

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Emphasize The Positive': James McBride On The Kindness That Shaped Him: McBride's novel, Deacon King Kong, takes place in 1969, in a Brooklyn housing project similar to the one he grew up in. "In this book and in this community, people generally love each other," he says.

RuPaul's Recipe For Success? Love Yourself And Stay Flexible: The host of RuPaul's Drag Race describes his drag look as "one-part Cher, two-parts David Bowie, one-part Diana Ross and two heaping spoonfuls of Dolly Parton."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Emphasize The Positive': James McBride On The Kindness That Shaped Him

RuPaul's Recipe For Success? Love Yourself And Stay Flexible

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.