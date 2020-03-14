Fresh Air Weekend: Writer James McBride; RuPaul

'Emphasize The Positive': James McBride On The Kindness That Shaped Him: McBride's novel, Deacon King Kong, takes place in 1969, in a Brooklyn housing project similar to the one he grew up in. "In this book and in this community, people generally love each other," he says.

RuPaul's Recipe For Success? Love Yourself And Stay Flexible: The host of RuPaul's Drag Race describes his drag look as "one-part Cher, two-parts David Bowie, one-part Diana Ross and two heaping spoonfuls of Dolly Parton."

