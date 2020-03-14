Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, a Komodo dragon at the Chattanooga Zoo has become famous after she gave birth to three hatchlings without what?

HELEN HONG: A male.

SAGAL: Right - exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: She did it all on her own.

HONG: Oh.

SAGAL: Zookeepers were thrilled and surprised when the female lizard became a mother of dragons. She did it without a baby daddy. It's exciting for a number of reasons. Finally, we know lady lizards can really have it all without a man. And we know that unto us lizard Jesus was born this day a savior.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: I was going to say, was the Holy Spirit - touch the Komodo dragon?

SAGAL: It really was.

TOM BODETT: You know, I bet there's a little gecko somewhere...

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: A big smile on his face. And none of its friends believe it. The female lizard had shared an enclosure with a male lizard, but they never mated, which is weird because that's the sort of behavior you'd expect from a bearded dragon.

HONG: But - so they definitely did.

SAGAL: Well, no. But here's the thing, Helen. So they did a DNA test, and it came back, and they are totally not the male lizard's offspring. Zoo staff suspect that the hatchlings were instead produced through a rare process of female-only reproduction called parthenogenesis, causing a spike in women Googling, how do I parthenogenesis?

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: How do you spell parthenogenesis?

PETER GROSZ: I thought that's when...

SAGAL: Just like it sounds.

GROSZ: ...Genesis plays a concert at the Parthenon.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "GAME OF THRONES MAIN TITLE THEME")

SAGAL: Coming up, get out your shake weight. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.