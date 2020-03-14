Predictions

Our panelists predict what our audience is doing right now instead of being at Atlanta's Fox Theatre with us.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is our audience doing right now instead of being here? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Online, of course, while they're eating hoarded Oreos, alternating between binge cringing the news and developing crafts to sell on Etsy and Pinterest.

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Making toilet paper origami.

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Helping out Joe Biden by making huge, easy-to-read signs that say wife and sister.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that really happened, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Helen Hong and Peter Grosz. Special thanks to the entire staff and crew at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, who are here with us.

HONG: Yay.

SAGAL: Thanks to everyone at WABE and GPB. Thanks to all of the people who had hoped to come here to see us at the Fox Theatre. We promise we'll be back as soon as possible. And we'll look forward to seeing you then. Thanks to everybody out there for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

