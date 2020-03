Turkey Uighurs Search For Missing Loved Ones For years, Uighurs in Turkey have been pained as they search for missing loved ones back home. Now that's compounded by their own insecurity in Turkey.

Turkey Uighurs Search For Missing Loved Ones Middle East Turkey Uighurs Search For Missing Loved Ones Turkey Uighurs Search For Missing Loved Ones Audio will be available later today. For years, Uighurs in Turkey have been pained as they search for missing loved ones back home. Now that's compounded by their own insecurity in Turkey. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor