Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Temporarily Closes Because Of Covid-19

With no visitors, some animals over the weekend had the opportunity to cruise the halls and check out other animals. The aquarium posted a video of a penguin staring up at the glass as fish swam by.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has temporarily closed its doors because of the coronavirus. So over the weekend, some animals took the opportunity to get out and about - you know, cruise the halls and check out the other animals.

(SOUNDBITE OF PENGUIN SQUAWKING)

MARTIN: That's sound from the Amazon Rising exhibit, which fascinated a penguin named Wellington. The aquarium posted a video of Wellington staring up at the glass in wonder as fish swam by.

