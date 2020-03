Coronavirus Effects Create Delays, Confusion At U.S. Airports NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem about chaos at U.S. airports as Americans scramble to return home as the coronavirus worsens.

Coronavirus Effects Create Delays, Confusion At U.S. Airports Analysis Coronavirus Effects Create Delays, Confusion At U.S. Airports Coronavirus Effects Create Delays, Confusion At U.S. Airports Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem about chaos at U.S. airports as Americans scramble to return home as the coronavirus worsens. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor