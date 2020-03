Ohio Officials Take Coronavirus Precautions Ahead Of Elections Four big states are holding primary elections on Tuesday but the coronavirus outbreak has made some voters worried about casting a ballot in a crowded polling place.

Ohio Officials Take Coronavirus Precautions Ahead Of Elections National Ohio Officials Take Coronavirus Precautions Ahead Of Elections Ohio Officials Take Coronavirus Precautions Ahead Of Elections Audio will be available later today. Four big states are holding primary elections on Tuesday but the coronavirus outbreak has made some voters worried about casting a ballot in a crowded polling place. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor