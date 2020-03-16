Wu Tang Clan Tries To Help Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Wu Tang as an acrostic: W: wash your hands. U: use masks properly. T: touch nothing. A: avoid crowds. N: never touch your face with unclean hands. G: go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a message on behalf of the Wu-Tang Clan. The hip-hop group wants to help stop the spread of coronavirus. And they've offered their name as an acrostic. W, wash your hands. U, use masks properly. T, touch nothing. A, avoid large crowds. N, never touch your face with unclean hands. And G, go to the hospital if you have symptoms. Remember, the coronavirus and the Wu-Tang Clan ain't nothing to mess with.

(SOUNDBITE OF WU-TANG CLAN SONG, "PROTECT YA NECK")

