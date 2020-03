Octavia Spencer Spencer stars in the new Netflix limited series 'Self Made' as Madam C.J. Walker, America's first female self-made millionaire. She sold hair and makeup products to black women in the early 1900s. Spencer talks about Walker's legacy, playing a maid in'The Help,' and learning to speak up for better pay in Hollywood.



Also, rock critic Ken Tucker reviews the K-pop group BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul.'