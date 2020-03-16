Social Distancing Or Quarantined: How Are You Spending Your Time?

Schools, businesses, sports arenas, restaurants and entertainment venues are closing as the coronavirus spreads across the United States. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.

As you're working from home or under quarantine, what are you doing to cope and entertain yourself and/or your family?

Tell us your experiences here, and feel free to send a photo that shows us how you are spending your time. We'll use some of your comments and photos for a story on our website, and we may call you for an interview to air on the radio.

