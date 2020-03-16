Ohio Officials Trying To Postpone Tuesday's Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that they are trying to postpone in-person voting in Tuesday's scheduled presidential primary election until June 2 due to health concerns about the coronavirus.

Unlike many states, neither the governor nor secretary of state have the power to delay the election on their own. Instead, they are supporting a lawsuit filed by people who believe they're vulnerable to the virus and the state does not plan to contest the suit.

"People should not have to choose between their rights and their health," said DeWine.

In a statement, LaRose said the sudden decision, made just a day before the election, was made after "new information" about the virus led the Ohio Department of Health to recommend that all Ohioans age 65 and older to self-quarantine.

Under the plan, absentee voting will be allowed to continue until June 2.

Ohio is now the third state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus. Louisiana announced late last week it would push its April primary to June, while Georgia announced over the weekend that its March 24 primary would be moved to May. Separately, Alabama is considering postponing its March 31 U.S. Senate primary runoff.

