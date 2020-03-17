The Austin 100: Loyal Lobos

Accessibility links
Singer-songwriter Andrea Silva is enormously adept at dreamy, languid balladry. Even when crisp, gorgeous guitars dominate the mix, it's hard not to hang on her every word.

Loyal Lobos. Felipe Nogueira/Courtesy of the artist

Felipe Nogueira/Courtesy of the artist

Felipe Nogueira/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Genre: Indie Pop

Why We're Excited: Born in Colombia and based in L.A., singer-songwriter Andrea Silva records beautiful, bittersweet songs under the name Loyal Lobos. In "Criminals," a tribute to platonic friendship that frequently recalls Phoebe Bridgers, Silva proves enormously adept at dreamy, languid balladry. Even when crisp, gorgeous guitars dominate the mix, it's hard not to hang on her every word.

