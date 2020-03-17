The Austin 100: Loyal Lobos
Felipe Nogueira/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Genre: Indie Pop
Why We're Excited: Born in Colombia and based in L.A., singer-songwriter Andrea Silva records beautiful, bittersweet songs under the name Loyal Lobos. In "Criminals," a tribute to platonic friendship that frequently recalls Phoebe Bridgers, Silva proves enormously adept at dreamy, languid balladry. Even when crisp, gorgeous guitars dominate the mix, it's hard not to hang on her every word.