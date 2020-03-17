Accessibility links
The Austin 100: Why Bonnie At the helm of Why Bonnie, Blair Howerton writes glossy, synth- and string-inflected guitar-pop songs that fit a mighty, beating heart underneath all the gleaming hooks.

The Austin 100: Why Bonnie

Why Bonnie. Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: At the helm of Why Bonnie, Blair Howerton writes glossy, synth- and string-inflected guitar-pop songs that fit a mighty, beating heart underneath all the gleaming hooks. Between 2018's Nightgown and the forthcoming Voice Box EP, Why Bonnie started cranking its guitars a bit, lending heft and fervency to a sound that had already sported a fair bit of Cranberries-esque intensity.

Listen to Why Bonnie's "Gold Rush"

