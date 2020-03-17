The Austin 100: Why Bonnie
Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Genre: Rock
Why We're Excited: At the helm of Why Bonnie, Blair Howerton writes glossy, synth- and string-inflected guitar-pop songs that fit a mighty, beating heart underneath all the gleaming hooks. Between 2018's Nightgown and the forthcoming Voice Box EP, Why Bonnie started cranking its guitars a bit, lending heft and fervency to a sound that had already sported a fair bit of Cranberries-esque intensity.