The Austin 100: Patio

Hometown: New York, New York

Genre: Punk

Why We're Excited: Patio's guitar-forward post-punk songs clatter with jagged, infectious verve. But in "Boy Scout," the band steps up its game even further, bundling up a gaggle of virtues — sweetly raggedy hooks, funny lines delivered as conversational asides, a distinct point of view, references to other bands — in a span of just 95 highly eventful seconds.

Listen to Patio's "Boy Scout"