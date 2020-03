The Austin 100: Pillow Queens

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: The four women in Pillow Queens write queer punk and pop songs with sharp, anxious edges — imagine a gnarlier Cranberries, maybe? — and endearingly thick Irish accents. They're especially good at showcasing their languid and emotive side, as songs like "Brothers" and "Gay Girls" extol the virtues of familial bonds and, well, gay girls, respectively.

