Accessibility links
The Austin 100: Rema Rema is an Afropop superstar with a distinctive sound mixing pop and trap, a Barack Obama endorsement and a prominent magazine cover — and he still hasn't yet released his full-length debut album.

The Austin 100
NPR logo The Austin 100: Rema

The Austin 100: Rema

Enlarge this image

Rema. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Rema.

Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria

Genre: Global

Why We're Excited: Rema is an Afropop superstar with tens of millions of streams, a distinctive sound mixing pop and trap, a Barack Obama endorsement and at least one prominent magazine cover to his name — and he still hasn't yet released his full-length debut album. At 19, he resides at or near the forefront of a Nigerian music scene that's exploded in global stature, and it's no wonder: "Lady" is a twisty and charming, unmistakably youthful, hook-laden banger.

Listen to Rema's "Lady"

YouTube

The Austin 100