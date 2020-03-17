The Austin 100: Steven G
Aja Chestine/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Genre: Hip-Hop
Why We're Excited: L.A. singer-rapper Steven G finds more or less the exact midpoint between sleekly stylish R&B and slyly playful hip-hop, landing on a monster sex-jam earworm in "Handcuffs." An engaging presence with an easy smile and a few million streams to his name — seriously, the chorus to this thing can get stuck in your head for days — Steven G has all the commercial potential in the world.