The Austin 100: Steven G

Enlarge this image toggle caption Aja Chestine/Courtesy of the artist Aja Chestine/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Genre: Hip-Hop

Why We're Excited: L.A. singer-rapper Steven G finds more or less the exact midpoint between sleekly stylish R&B and slyly playful hip-hop, landing on a monster sex-jam earworm in "Handcuffs." An engaging presence with an easy smile and a few million streams to his name — seriously, the chorus to this thing can get stuck in your head for days — Steven G has all the commercial potential in the world.

Listen to Steven G's "Handcuffs"