Where To Stream Live Concerts During Coronavirus We're updating a list of live musical performances from around the world, categorized by date and genre.
A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Artists and music festivals are streaming concerts via Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Artists and music festivals are streaming concerts via Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Updated March 17, 3:07 p.m. ET.

As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.

NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.

Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.

This is a living document, updated every day until it's no longer needed. An archive of concerts that are available on demand can be found at the bottom of the page.

If you would like a live concert to be considered for this list, please fill out this Google Form. Thanks!

March 17

R&B/soul

John Legend
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

Rock

Dropkick Murphys
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitch

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook

Frank Turner
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Fruit Bats
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

Lydia Loveless
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

J Mascis
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

Erica Freas, Kathryn + Myles from Fresh, Witching Waves, Immy, Garden Centre, Harry + Callum of Dog Eyed + Toodles & THP
Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
Link: Quarantunes

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Puccini's La Bohème
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Vienna State Opera: Tri Sestri
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Americana Highways: Bruce Sudano, Pi Jacobs, Sarah Peacock, Sarah Morris
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Cory Branan
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

March 18

Americana

Americana Highways: Jeremiah Johnson, Jeff Crosby, Libby Koch
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Jazz

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / Instagram

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Walküre
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

92nd St. Y: Fleur Barron & Myra Huang in recital
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: 92Y

Rock

Landon Elliott
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

March 19

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's Il Trovatore
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Vienna State Opera: Falstaff
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook

March 20

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space

Rock

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 24

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 25

Classical

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 26

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 27

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 28

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 29

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 30

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper

April 1

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 2

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 3

Indie

Rick Maguire from Pile
Times: 8:30 p.m. ET
Links: Instagram / Facebook

April 11

Classical

7 Deaths of Maria Callas
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavariand Staatsoper

Archives

Metal

Code Orange
Link: Twitch (originally streamed March 14)