'Big Brother' Contestants Recently Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic

The Big Brother roommates in Germany have been cut off from news since February. On the Canadian version, contestants noticed something was off when their studio audience disappeared.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As people around the world stay home, one group is living a different sort of quarantine - contestants together on the reality show "Big Brother." The roommates on "Big Brother" Germany don't know it's a pandemic. They've been cut off from news since February. On the Canadian version, contestants noticed something was off when their studio audience disappeared. When they did learn about the virus, they decided they might as well stay put.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.