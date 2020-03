Advocates Worry Detained Immigrants Are At Risk For Coronavirus In Seattle, immigrant advocates filed a lawsuit seeking the release of detained immigrants who are high risk for COVID-19. They say the virus is certain to find its way into ICE detention centers.

In Seattle, immigrant advocates filed a lawsuit seeking the release of detained immigrants who are high risk for COVID-19. They say the virus is certain to find its way into ICE detention centers.