Canadian Rapper Drake Breaks A 'Billboard' Record

Drake holds the distinction of placing the most songs ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the course of his career. It's all thanks to the track: "Oprah's Bank Account."

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Drake just broke a record. The Canadian rapper holds the distinction of placing the most songs ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the course of his career. It's all thanks to the track "Oprah's Bank Account," which he recorded with DaBaby and Lil Yachty.

MARTIN: It's his 208th song to enter the chart, breaking the previous record by the cast of "Glee."

