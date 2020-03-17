U.S. Stock Markets Tick Up After Steepest Drop Since 1987

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up about 400 points Tuesday, a day after its stunning record plunge of nearly 3,000 points. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 were up about 2% in early trading.

The stock market rose as the Trump administration was expected to propose a stimulus package of $850 billion to deal with the coronavirus outbreak's economic damage.

Markets have been gyrating for weeks on increasing fears over the pandemic. From restaurants to airlines, employers have been crushed by a sudden halt in their business as governments order tough measures to keep people apart in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. A recession is looking more likely by the day.

On Monday, the Dow fell about 13% — its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of October 1987. The single-day loss of 2,997 points was the most in the Dow's history.

Markets in Asia and Europe were mixed.