Blocked From The Ballot: Meet Jack Vaile, Who Has Cerebral Palsy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lou Vaile Lou Vaile

Jack Vaile was excited to be old enough to vote in time for the 2016 presidential election. But instead—Jack was blocked from voting when he reached adulthood.

That's because Jack has cerebral palsy. His father Lou became his legal guardian when he turned 18. They live in California—one of at least ten states where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are under guardianships are not allowed to vote.

This news was devastating for Jack. And Lou felt devastated too, because he inadvertently disenfranchised his own son. So they went back to court and successfully reinstated Jack's voting rights.

Jack is one of thousands of people in America with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have lost their right to vote because they have legal guardians.



This conversation is part of our series, "Blocked from the Ballot," that spotlights groups of people in the United States who have no say in November.

We speak with Lou Vaile, Jack's father, and Nicole Jorwic, Senior Director of Public Policy at the ARC of the United States, an advocacy organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.