Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause

Enlarge this image toggle caption Victor J. Blue/Victor J. Blue/Getty Images Victor J. Blue/Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

The entertainment industry is slowing down, right at a time when many of us need them most because we're stuck at home.

Many are turning to streaming services, books, and podcasts to keep cabin fever at bay.

We take a look at what Hollywood is doing to protect its workers, and get some expert recommendations about what to stream – or read, or listen to – while you're stuck at home.

Joining us to talk about how to stay entertained in social isolation are Brent Lang, executive editor of film & media at Variety; John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame"; and Linda Holmes, host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Find a bunch of our recommendations and yours in this Twitter thread.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.