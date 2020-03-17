Accessibility links
Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause "You're going to want different things on different days," NPR's Linda Holmes says. She recommends two documentaries, "Brooklyn Castle" and "May At Last."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause

Listen · 23:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/817320489/818447135" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause

1A

Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause

Coronavirus: What to Play When Your Life Is on Pause

Listen · 23:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/817320489/818447135" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An AMC theater remains closed in New York City. Victor J. Blue/Victor J. Blue/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Victor J. Blue/Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

An AMC theater remains closed in New York City.

Victor J. Blue/Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

The entertainment industry is slowing down, right at a time when many of us need them most because we're stuck at home.

Many are turning to streaming services, books, and podcasts to keep cabin fever at bay.

We take a look at what Hollywood is doing to protect its workers, and get some expert recommendations about what to stream – or read, or listen to – while you're stuck at home.

Joining us to talk about how to stay entertained in social isolation are Brent Lang, executive editor of film & media at Variety; John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame"; and Linda Holmes, host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Find a bunch of our recommendations and yours in this Twitter thread.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.