Poll Shows Partisan Differences Over How Seriously People Are Taking Coronavirus Voters in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll are showing partisan differences over how seriously they are taking the coronavirus crisis and their distrust of messages from President Trump.

Poll Shows Partisan Differences Over How Seriously People Are Taking Coronavirus Politics Poll Shows Partisan Differences Over How Seriously People Are Taking Coronavirus Poll Shows Partisan Differences Over How Seriously People Are Taking Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. Voters in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll are showing partisan differences over how seriously they are taking the coronavirus crisis and their distrust of messages from President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor