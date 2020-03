With Theaters Closed, Universal Pictures Pivots To Streaming Rentals Since movie theaters are off-limits, Universal Pictures will begin renting some of their movies that would have been on the big screen: The Hunt, Invisible Man, Emma ... and, soon, Trolls World Tour.

With Theaters Closed, Universal Pictures Pivots To Streaming Rentals Movies With Theaters Closed, Universal Pictures Pivots To Streaming Rentals With Theaters Closed, Universal Pictures Pivots To Streaming Rentals Audio will be available later today. Since movie theaters are off-limits, Universal Pictures will begin renting some of their movies that would have been on the big screen: The Hunt, Invisible Man, Emma ... and, soon, Trolls World Tour. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor