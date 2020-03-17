An Acid Attack In Milwaukee Over the last few years, as immigration has become a heated topic of discussion, there are more and more stories about racist comments and instances of violences against Latinos. And that's reflected in FBI data on hate crimes—a 2018 report showed that personal attacks motivated by bias or prejudice had reached a 16-year high and that hate crimes specifically against Latinos and Latinas were rising. To better understand these trends, on this episode of Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa goes with reporter Angelina Mosher Salazar to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they dive into one violent attack on a Peruvian immigrant and U.S. citizen.

An Acid Attack In Milwaukee Listen · 26:47 26:47 An Acid Attack In Milwaukee 26:47 Latino USA An Acid Attack In Milwaukee An Acid Attack In Milwaukee Listen · 26:47 26:47 Over the last few years, as immigration has become a heated topic of discussion, there are more and more stories about racist comments and instances of violences against Latinos. And that's reflected in FBI data on hate crimes—a 2018 report showed that personal attacks motivated by bias or prejudice had reached a 16-year high and that hate crimes specifically against Latinos and Latinas were rising. To better understand these trends, on this episode of Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa goes with reporter Angelina Mosher Salazar to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they dive into one violent attack on a Peruvian immigrant and U.S. citizen. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor