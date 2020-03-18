City Scenes: Live Performances From 5 Colorado Artists Before They Were Famous

Accessibility links
City Scenes: Watch 5 Live Performances Of Colorado Artists Before Fame Watch intimate live sessions from now-famous Coloradans like Nathaniel Rateliff, Esmé Patterson, Gregory Alan Isakov and more.

Alisha Sweeney

Irvin Coffee

Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley of indie pop duo Tennis are featured in this week's City Scenes roundup.

Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley of indie pop duo Tennis are featured in this week's City Scenes roundup.

You know these artists now, but we were able to watch and champion them before the late night show appearances and sold-out shows across the globe. Here are some of Denver's finest musical acts, before they blew up:

Nathaniel Rateliff, "Wasting Time"

Over a year before the eponymous debut album from the acclaimed Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats was released, Rateliff recorded an exclusive solo version of his song "Wasting Time" for us. Indie 102.3 was on location for Denver's annual Underground Music Showcase in 2014 and captured the performance in an RV briefly transformed into a recording studio.

Esmé Patterson, "My Young Man"

In one of her first performances as a solo artist following her departure from her previous band, Paper Bird, Esmé Patterson sang "My Young Man" from her album, All Princes, I at Denver's Underground Music Showcase in the summer of 2013.

Gregory Alan Isakov, "Suitcase Full of Sparks"

Indie folk troubadour Gregory Alan Isakov brought his band into our performance studio in 2013 for a rendition of "Suitcase Full of Sparks" from his third album, The Weatherman.

DeVotchKa, "Let Me Sleep"

In 2018, we hosted Colorado mainstay DeVotchKa for a session that included a performance of "Let Me Sleep," a track that appears on the album This Night Falls Forever.

Tennis, "Modern Woman"

Denver indie-pop duo Tennis came to the Indie 102.3 studio in 2017 for a raw performance of the song "Modern Woman" off of the band's album, Yours Conditionally.

