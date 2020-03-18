'Cats' Bombed At The Box Office But Now It Receives Some Accolades

The musical has earned several Golden Raspberry Awards for being the best, of the worst, in cinema. The awards include worst picture, worst supporting actress and supporting actor, and worst director.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The musical had this star-studded cast including the likes of Judi Dench and Taylor Swift, but the highly anticipated work turned into a disaster. "Cats" may have bombed at the box office, but now it's snagging some accolades. It has earned several Golden Raspberry Awards for being the best of the worst in cinema. Their awards include worst picture, worst supporting actress and supporting actor and worst director.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.