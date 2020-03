For People With Compromised Immune Systems, COVID-19 Is Serious Rachel Martin talks to Suzan Norton and her son Michael about coronavirus worries due to his medical condition. His use of a ventilator puts him at high risk if he contracts the disease.

For People With Compromised Immune Systems, COVID-19 Is Serious Health For People With Compromised Immune Systems, COVID-19 Is Serious For People With Compromised Immune Systems, COVID-19 Is Serious Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Suzan Norton and her son Michael about coronavirus worries due to his medical condition. His use of a ventilator puts him at high risk if he contracts the disease. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor