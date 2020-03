COVID-19 Close Boston Bars. Irish Singer Performs From His Porch A news editor at member station WGBH in Boston, who moonlights as a pub singer, took to his porch Tuesday night to sing since many Massachusetts pubs have been closed because of COVID-19.

