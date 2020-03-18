Another Day, Another Direction For Stocks: Dow Down 1,200 Points

The U.S. stock market dropped sharply again Wednesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down more than 1,200 points, about 6%, as market turbulence continues over the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President Pence tells NPR disruptions from the outbreak could continue until midsummer.

The stock market has been in a jarring up-and-down pattern for weeks. Just Tuesday, the Dow soared 1,048 points, or 5.2%, after the Trump administration unveiled plans for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve unveiled a special loan program to help offset the economic damage.

The Dow has fallen more than 30% from its record high set on Feb. 12. The broader S&P 500 index opened down 5% Wednesday. European markets also fell about 5%.

Oil prices were down 11%, to less than $24 per barrel. The price of 0il has dropped 60% so far this year as the world economy has virtually ground to a halt in response to the coronavirus and as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have entered a price war.

The pandemic is hitting American pocketbooks, with nearly 1 in 5 households experiencing a layoff or a cut in work hours, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Restaurants, bars, hotels and airlines have been hit hard, but the ripple effects are spreading across the economy and thousands of people are suddenly out of work.