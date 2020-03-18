Accessibility links
Ford, GM Suspending North American Production To Stem Coronavirus Spread The UAW, the autoworker's union, had been pushing for a two-week shutdown because of worker concerns. Plants will be shut down at least through March 30.
Ford, GM, FCA Suspending Production At North American Plants

Members of the United Auto Workers union will receive unemployment and supplemental pay, as negotiated under their contract, during the shutdown. Jim Young/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Members of the United Auto Workers union will receive unemployment and supplemental pay, as negotiated under their contract, during the shutdown.

Updated at 4:46 p.m. ET

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are suspending production at their North American plants at least through March 30, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The United Auto Workers, the autoworkers union, had been pushing for a two-week shutdown because of worker safety concerns.

After talks, the Big Three carmakers initially announced rotating partial shutdowns and deep cleanings at their plants. Those partial measures were in place for less than 24 hours before the closure announcements went out.

Fiat Chrysler and GM will begin shutting down Wednesday, while Ford will go dark Thursday evening.

UAW workers will receive unemployment and supplemental pay, as negotiated under their contract, during the shutdown.

Honda is also shutting down production at its North American facilities beginning next week, and will pay employees during the closure.

Meanwhile, electric automaker Tesla has been ordered by local authorities to suspend production at its Fremont, Calif., plant. It's not clear if the company will comply.

