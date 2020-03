Ohio Sees Massive Unemployment Surge Due To Coronavirus NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted about the state's economic relief for the 78,000 Ohioans who applied for unemployment in the first three days this week.

Ohio Sees Massive Unemployment Surge Due To Coronavirus National Ohio Sees Massive Unemployment Surge Due To Coronavirus Ohio Sees Massive Unemployment Surge Due To Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted about the state's economic relief for the 78,000 Ohioans who applied for unemployment in the first three days this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor