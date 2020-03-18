Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive COVID-19 Test

Accessibility links
Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Get Coronavirus
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first member of Congress to contract the coronavirus.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first member of Congress to contract the coronavirus.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart says he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first member of Congress to announce he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart, 58, voted on the House floor as recently as early Saturday morning, when lawmakers passed a coronavirus relief package.

Diaz-Balart, a Republican who represents Florida's 25th Congressional District, which includes Miami-Dade County, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.

He had already been in self-quarantine in Washington, D.C., something he said he started "in an abundance of caution" after his vote on the coronavirus relief package.

He said he had not returned to South Florida because his wife, Tia, has a preexisting condition that makes her at high-risk of contracting the respiratory disease.

On Wednesday, Diaz-Balart was notified that he has a confirmed case of the virus that is quickly spreading across the United States.

Diaz-Balart is now among more than 7,700 coronavirus cases in the country.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said in a statement.

"We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times," he said.

