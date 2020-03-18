Accessibility links
Episode 981: How To Test A Country

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/818072542/818112044" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Planet Money

MARIETTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 18: A sign is visible outside of Jim R. Miller Park during the first day of drive-thru coronavirus testing on March 18, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. The site is not open to the public, and those being tested for COVID-19 must have referrals from health officials. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The coronavirus feels like it came out of nowhere, but the rules for developing tests have been around for a century. In this episode, we take you inside the pandemic testing system to try and understand the coronavirus tests we've all been hearing so much about: how they work, who makes them, and why it's all taking so long.

