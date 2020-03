Are There Enough Skilled Medical Workers To Run Ventilators? About two percent of people with COVID-19 will need ventilators to help them breathe. Are there enough ventilators, and are there enough doctors and respiratory therapists trained to use them?

Are There Enough Skilled Medical Workers To Run Ventilators? Are There Enough Skilled Medical Workers To Run Ventilators? Are There Enough Skilled Medical Workers To Run Ventilators? Audio will be available later today. About two percent of people with COVID-19 will need ventilators to help them breathe. Are there enough ventilators, and are there enough doctors and respiratory therapists trained to use them? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor