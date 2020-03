Monitoring How Other Countries Are Handling Coronavirus Cases We've heard a great deal about the experience of the coronavirus pandemic in China and Europe but how is it impacting other countries? We check in with our reporters in Kenya, Mexico and Pakistan.

Monitoring How Other Countries Are Handling Coronavirus Cases Monitoring How Other Countries Are Handling Coronavirus Cases Monitoring How Other Countries Are Handling Coronavirus Cases Audio will be available later today. We've heard a great deal about the experience of the coronavirus pandemic in China and Europe but how is it impacting other countries? We check in with our reporters in Kenya, Mexico and Pakistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor