Colorado River Rafters Were Unaware Of Pandemic, Other News A group of rafters were on a trip on the Colorado River while the coronavirus spread throughout the U.S. Disconnected for 25 days, they returned to a very different world.

Colorado River Rafters Were Unaware Of Pandemic, Other News Colorado River Rafters Were Unaware Of Pandemic, Other News Colorado River Rafters Were Unaware Of Pandemic, Other News Audio will be available later today. A group of rafters were on a trip on the Colorado River while the coronavirus spread throughout the U.S. Disconnected for 25 days, they returned to a very different world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor