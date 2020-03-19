Police In Spain Stop Person In A Full Tyrannosaurus Rex Costume

Video later emerged of the dinosaur scurrying up the street after tossing out garbage — prompting some to wonder whether the T. Rex was simply taking precautions against the coronavirus.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Spain stopped someone on the street this week dressed in a full Tyrannosaurus rex costume. Video later emerged of the dinosaur scurrying up the street after tossing out garbage, prompting some to wonder whether the T. rex was simply taking understandable precautions against the coronavirus. Police in Murcia in southern Spain reminded citizens with new measures to stop the virus, they can leave their homes to walk their pets, but dinosaurs don't count.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.