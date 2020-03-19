Accessibility links
Stock Markets Are Falling Again Stock markets opened down Thursday as investors tried to absorb the latest financial impacts of the coronavirus. As trading began, the Dow edged down nearly 700 points.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
NPR logo Stock Markets Are Falling Again

Stock Markets Are Falling Again

Enlarge this image

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a toll on financial markets as businesses shut down with their customers and employees forced to stay home. Mark Lennihan/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mark Lennihan/AP

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a toll on financial markets as businesses shut down with their customers and employees forced to stay home.

Mark Lennihan/AP

The stock market dive continues as the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases nears 10,000.

U.S. markets opened down again Thursday as investors tried to absorb the latest sobering financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. As trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down nearly 700 points, or 3.5%, and the S&P 500 index was down more than 3%.

That followed Wednesday's fall, when the Dow plunged 6.3% and the S&P 500 lost more than 5%.

Federal Reserve Establishes Lending Facility To Back Up Money Market Mutual Funds

Economy

Federal Reserve Establishes Lending Facility To Back Up Money Market Mutual Funds

The Federal Reserve announced a new lending facility to help ease the flow of credit and ensure that the nearly $4 trillion money market industry can weather sudden redemptions.

New claims for unemployment benefits climbed by 70,000 to 281,000 last week as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and left people out of work, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the highest level since Sept. 2, 2017, when they totaled 299,000.

The claims numbers are expected to jump even more this week as several states reported that their unemployment claims websites had crashed with so many people trying to file at the same time.

Filings For Unemployment Benefits Rise As Coronavirus Hits Job Market

The Coronavirus Crisis

Filings For Unemployment Benefits Rise As Coronavirus Hits Job Market

Ford — which along with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are shutting their North American plants for the rest of the month — announced that it was suspending its dividend and giving customers more time to pay for their cars.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak