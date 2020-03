Senate Intel Chair Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Weeks Ago In Private Meeting In a secret recording, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr issued a dire warning about the coronavirus to a private audience three weeks ago. He has not been so frank in public.

Investigations

Audio will be available later today.