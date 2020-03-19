Episode 982: How To Save The Economy Now

Neel Kashkari ran the bailout of the banks and car companies in 2008. He explained to Congress why they needed to spend hundreds of billions of dollars. Now, he's the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and a member of the committee that sets interest rates.

His advice for fighting a crisis like the one we're facing now: Whatever you think you should do, do more. Whenever you think you should do it, do it sooner.

