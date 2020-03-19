Accessibility links
Episode 982: How To Save The Economy Now : Planet Money Neel Kashkari is the President of the Minneapolis Fed. And he's run a bailout of an economy already.
Episode 982: How To Save The Economy Now

Planet Money

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 10: Neel Kashkari participates in a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill December 10, 2008 in Washington, DC regarding the Treasury Departments oversight regarding the troubled assets relief program (TARP). (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Neel Kashkari ran the bailout of the banks and car companies in 2008. He explained to Congress why they needed to spend hundreds of billions of dollars. Now, he's the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and a member of the committee that sets interest rates.

His advice for fighting a crisis like the one we're facing now: Whatever you think you should do, do more. Whenever you think you should do it, do it sooner.

