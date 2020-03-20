Claire Wardle: Why Do We Fall For Misinformation?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode IRL Online.

About Claire Wardle's TED Talk

How does a set of misleading videos online turn into a dangerous health crisis... all in the span of three days? Claire Wardle discusses the real life consequences of misinformation online.

About Claire Wardle

Claire Wardle is the co-founder and director of First Draft, a non-profit focused on research and practice to address misinformation. Previously, she was a Research Fellow at the Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics and Public Policy, and also the Research Director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia Journalism School. She was also the head of social media for the UN Refugee Agency.

She holds a PhD in Communication and an MA in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.