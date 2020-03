COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Down Hollywood Productions Hollywood film productions — including The Matrix 4, The Batman and the latest Jurassic World — have shut down because of coronavirus concerns. Television productions are also shuttering for now.

COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Down Hollywood Productions

Hollywood film productions — including The Matrix 4, The Batman and the latest Jurassic World — have shut down because of coronavirus concerns. Television productions are also shuttering for now.