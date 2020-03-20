Instagram Monologue Leads To An Unlikely Anthem For Uncertain Times

In the video, rapper Cardi B expresses all the anxiety she has about the coronavirus outbreak. Then DJ iMarkkeyz transformed a few clips into a song.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's an unlikely anthem for our uncertain times, and it all started with an Instagram monologue.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

CARDI B: Coronavirus, coronavirus.

MARTIN: In the video, rapper Cardi B expresses all the anxiety she's got about the outbreak. And then DJ iMarkkeyz transformed a few clips into a song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONAVIRUS")

CARDI B: (Rapping) Coronavirus, coronavirus.

MARTIN: We'd play more for you, but the words Cardi B chooses to talk about her concerns stop being appropriate for kids.

