Ben & Jerry's: Ben Cohen And Jerry Greenfield

Enlarge this image Angie Wang for NPR Angie Wang for NPR

In the mid-1970s two childhood friends, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield decided to open an ice cream shop in Burlington, Vermont.

Their quirky little shop packaged and sold unusual flavors like Honey Coffee, Mocha Walnut, and Mint with Oreo Cookies.

In 1981, the regional brand spread across the country after Time magazine called it the "best ice cream in America."

Today, Ben & Jerry's is one of the top selling ice cream brands in the world, and, like the original founders, the company doesn't shy away from speaking out on social issues.

