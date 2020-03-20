Accessibility links
America's Shopping List: Here's What We're Buying The Most Thermometers and cleaning supplies are seeing spikes in demand, predictably — but now so are snacks and perishable food items. See the latest rundown of what's been selling.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
America's Shopping List: Here's What We're Buying The Most

Nonperishable goods, paper products and soap have been flying off shelves at American stores. Snacks and produce are selling more, too. Sunscreen? Not so much. Maxwell Posner/NPR hide caption

Nonperishable goods, paper products and soap have been flying off shelves at American stores. Snacks and produce are selling more, too. Sunscreen? Not so much.

As shutdowns and cancellations became more widespread last week, buyers continued stocking up on disinfectants and canned goods (and so much oat milk!). As anyone who went shopping can attest, there was also a run on toilet paper.

But according to Nielsen, Americans also increasingly bought snacks for stress-eating — like potato chips and chocolate. And they were filling the fridge with fresh produce and perishables like meat and eggs.

No parties means no vegetable party platters, though. Also not in the shopping cart: Sunscreen. (Remember, unless you're under a shelter-in-place order, you can go outside, as long as you avoid other people!)

Here are some of the items that have seen big sales increases, according to Nielsen.

