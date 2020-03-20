Weekly Wrap: A Jobs Crisis, And It's No One's Fault

The coronavirus is taking a toll on jobs and the economy. Sam talks to two NPR colleagues about what can be done to keep affected workers and businesses afloat while the world contends with the spread of the virus. Cardiff Garcia and Stacey Vanek Smith, co-hosts of The Indicator from Planet Money, talk about ways to get people paid while they're out of work and the necessity for businesses to pivot to stay afloat. Also, Sam also talks to NPR music news editor Sidney Madden about the impact of the coronavirus on the music industry. With tours and performances canceled, musicians are streaming performances from home, bringing the party from their living room to yours.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Hafsa Fathima. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.